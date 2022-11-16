Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.01-$6.07 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.48 EPS.

Walmart Trading Up 6.5 %

Walmart stock opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.