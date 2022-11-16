Wanchain Market Cap Achieves $26.75 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $26.75 million and $503,482.95 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00078840 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061254 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011582 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023288 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005518 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000261 BTC.
Wanchain Coin Profile
WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Wanchain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.