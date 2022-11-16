Wanchain Market Cap Achieves $26.75 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $26.75 million and $503,482.95 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

