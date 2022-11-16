Washington Federal, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

