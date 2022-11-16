Washington University Acquires Shares of 13,938,154 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Washington University acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,938,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,129,000. NU makes up 19.3% of Washington University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in NU by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,959,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

