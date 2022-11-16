Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

