Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 67,134 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,134 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 928,950 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 913,421 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 951,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after buying an additional 554,816 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 818,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 375,031 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $20.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,795. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

