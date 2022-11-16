Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after buying an additional 814,239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after buying an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.48. 16,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,705. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

