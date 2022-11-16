Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 43,256 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,427,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,774,000 after buying an additional 325,676 shares during the period.

IVLU stock remained flat at $22.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,928. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

