Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $17.31 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $17,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 4,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,116. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.