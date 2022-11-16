Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,321,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

CMF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.53. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,785. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $62.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

