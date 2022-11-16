Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 263.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,172 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. 4,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

