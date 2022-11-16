Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 8,299 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. 200,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $116.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

