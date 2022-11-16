Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 7,167 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 146,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,388. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

