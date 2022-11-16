Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 81 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 59.7% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.14. 40,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.62 and a 200-day moving average of $246.60. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

