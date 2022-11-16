Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,509 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after buying an additional 488,965 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after buying an additional 225,163 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.16. 356,221 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.