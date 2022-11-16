Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2022 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $43.00.

11/14/2022 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Genmab A/S is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2022 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,764. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $41,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

