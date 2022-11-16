Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Frontier Group (ULCC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ: ULCC) recently:

11/16/2022 – Frontier Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $18.00 to $25.00.

11/14/2022 – Frontier Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Frontier Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $21.00.

10/27/2022 – Frontier Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00.

10/12/2022 – Frontier Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $13.00.

10/6/2022 – Frontier Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Frontier Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Frontier Group stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $16.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth $16,996,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $9,606,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $6,840,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,789,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

