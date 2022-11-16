Wells Fargo & Company Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $250.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.