Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

