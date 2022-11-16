Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HIO opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

