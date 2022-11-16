Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of HIO opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
