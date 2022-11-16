Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBI. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

