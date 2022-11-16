Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

