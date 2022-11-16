Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Purchases $100,195.14 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,195.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Andrew Kenner purchased 5,638 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $129,561.24.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 146,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

