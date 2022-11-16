Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

BKNG traded up $24.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,026.61. 1,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,813.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,924.13. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,441.70.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.