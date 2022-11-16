Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,525 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after buying an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after buying an additional 711,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after buying an additional 364,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 2,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.