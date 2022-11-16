Westpac Banking Corp Buys 5,100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stryker by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Stryker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.08. 2,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day moving average of $215.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

