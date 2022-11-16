Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CubeSmart Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.09. 3,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
