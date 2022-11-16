Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,126 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 58.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Yum China by 38.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 2.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 426,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Yum China by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 28,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

