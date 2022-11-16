Westpac Banking Corp Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,272 shares of company stock worth $9,598,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow stock traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.01. 5,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $695.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 423.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.