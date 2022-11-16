Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, reaching $463.42. 4,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,816. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $494.66. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

