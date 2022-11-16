Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,138 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.21% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $264,418,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,188,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,627,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,263,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

