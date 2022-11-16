Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,884,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 27,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

ADI stock traded down $4.19 on Wednesday, hitting $160.98. 14,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,404. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

