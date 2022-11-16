Westpac Banking Corp Sells 16,418 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

