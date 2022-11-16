Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.14. 5,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,354. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of -92.98, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.48. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

