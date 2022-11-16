Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 1st

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

