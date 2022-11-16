Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of WCP opened at C$11.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.81. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,710,917.48. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,600.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

