WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 4th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $295.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Stories

