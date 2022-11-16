WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 4th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.
WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.
WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance
Shares of WHF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $295.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
