William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marqeta in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.