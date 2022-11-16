William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forge Global in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

FRGE stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Forge Global has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel purchased 30,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,599.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

