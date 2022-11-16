WINkLink (WIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.10 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $88.12 million and $12.10 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get WINkLink alerts:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009381 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $12,004,205.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

