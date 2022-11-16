Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) to Issue GBX 7 Dividend

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WWH stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,310 ($38.90). The company had a trading volume of 59,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,176. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 2,820 ($33.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,755 ($44.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,306.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,230.45. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39.

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

