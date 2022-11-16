Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) to Issue GBX 7 Dividend

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of WWH stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,310 ($38.90). The company had a trading volume of 59,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,176. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 2,820 ($33.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,755 ($44.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,306.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,230.45. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39.
About Worldwide Healthcare Trust
Read More
