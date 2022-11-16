Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.69

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 11371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.
Wound Management Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
About Wound Management Technologies
WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.
