WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0447 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $446.94 million and $0.44 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04477505 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $38.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

