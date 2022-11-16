Wsfs Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 83,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 37,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

