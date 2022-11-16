Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.63. 1,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,716. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.