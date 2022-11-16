X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Shares Down 10%

X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Rating) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 24,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 226,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

X-Terra Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.25.

X-Terra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Troilus East property comprising 182 mining claims that cover an area of 9,300 hectares located in Québec, Canada; and the Ducran property consisting of 70 mining claims located in the Eeyou Istchee/Baie James Territory in the province of Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-Terra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Terra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.