Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

