Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 3.6%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.46 and last traded at $41.46. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 564,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,950.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,317.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,140 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,520. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xometry by 245.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $32,504,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

