xSUSHI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74,951.03 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular exchanges. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $74,951.03 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xSUSHI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00572652 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.77 or 0.29828510 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xSUSHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSUSHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.