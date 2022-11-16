Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 581,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

AOGOW stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,348. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses with operations or prospective operations in electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related business ecosystem primarily in South East Asia.

